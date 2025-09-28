Alia Bhatt's Special Birthday Post For Ranbir Kapoor Features Daughter Raha's Adorable Handwritten Card And More

Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 today, and the occasion was made all the more heartwarming with a special gesture from Alia Bhatt. The actress delighted fans by sharing a love-filled Instagram post for her husband, giving everyone a glimpse into their family's intimate celebrations.

What's Happening

Alia's post included a series of adorable pictures. The first captured a romantic moment between the couple at the beach, where they stood arm in arm watching the sunset. Alia looked radiant in a flowy blue dress, while Ranbir kept it casual in a black tee and jeans.

Another photograph showed Ranbir holding his daughter Raha's hand as she reached out for a toy cake. The highlight of the post, however, was a sweet surprise, Raha's handmade card for her father that read, "Happy Birthday best papa in the world."

Alongside the pictures, Alia penned a heartfelt note, "Happy birthday our whole and soul." The post quickly caught the attention of fans and celebrities alike, with Bipasha Basu writing, "Happy Birthday Ranbir Love to you all," while stars including Ayushmann Khurrana and Namrata Shirodkar dropped red heart emojis.

Ranbir Reveals How He Celebrated His Birthday

Earlier in the day, Ranbir went live on the official Instagram handle of his lifestyle brand Arks, where he shared insights into his birthday celebrations. He revealed that his day was spent entirely with Alia and Raha. "Raha made me a promise that she will give me 43 kisses. So I got that. And then she made me a beautiful card which really moved me. So it has been a perfect birthday," he said.

Ranbir also mentioned that the past couple of days had been particularly special, as he celebrated with his mother Neetu Kapoor, Alia, and Raha. Their recent trip, which combined a short family getaway with some house shopping for their new home, turned out to be the perfect way to bring in his 43rd birthday.

ALSO READ: Raha Kapoor's Special Cameo In Dad Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday Post Is Too Cute To Be Missed. Watch