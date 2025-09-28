Raha Kapoor's Special Cameo In Dad Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday Post Is Too Cute To Be Missed. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, September 28. On Sunday, the Animal actor shared a video on his brand Ark's Instagram page. Dressed casually and sitting at a home by the beach, he addressed his fans.

“Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming to me on my birthday,” he began. “I'm 43 years old today. As you can see, a lot of greys in my beard. It keeps increasing year by year. But a lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, for my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you guys. Thank you so much for your time. You make me feel so special.”

What made the video extra special was a surprise cameo by his daughter, Raha. Her playful voice was heard in the background, calling out to her mama, Alia Bhatt, and even squealing in excitement.

Raha's parents, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, got married in April 2022.

Earlier in the day, Ranbir was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his wife, actress Alia Bhatt. The couple had just returned from a quick pre-birthday getaway, and the paparazzi wasted no time in showering him with wishes.

Ranbir smiled, waved, and replied, “Thank you.”

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, posted a sweet family selfie featuring herself, Ranbir, and Alia on her Instagram Stories. To wish her son, the veteran actress wrote, “Happy Birthday My Love, so grateful and blessed to have you.”

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, celebrated his 43rd birthday with a heartfelt post. She shared an unseen childhood photo with their parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, writing, “To the rockstar of our family, Happy Birthday Rans Love you.”

She also posted a picture from his pre-wedding festivities with Neil Diamond's “Sweet Caroline” playing in the background, adding, “Happy birthday Rans love you! This song brings back so many memories.”

Riddhima even shared a glimpse of his birthday eve, showing Ranbir cutting a cake at a cosy family gathering with his aunt Rima Jain, who shares the same birthday.

Ranbir Kapoor, who last appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vangas Animal, will be next seen in projects like Ramayana, Love & War and Animal Park.