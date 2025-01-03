Alia Bhatt, With Usual Suspects Ranbir Kapoor And Daughter Raha, From Thailand Photo Dump

Alia Bhatt might be late to the party but her photo dump from Thailand will make up for the delay. Alia Bhatt, who rang in the New Year celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and family in Thailand, shared a bunch of adorable pictures on Instagram.

In the first picture, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen planting a kiss on Alia's forehead while she is all smiles for the camera. Don't miss Raha's million dollar expression. The carousel also features Alia cycling on a beach, the trio posing from their cruise. In one click, the family can be seen enjoying a lovely sunset.

Alia Bhatt also shared pictures with mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sister-in-law Riddhima Sahni and BFF Ayan Mukerji.

Alia wrote in the caption, "2025 : where love leads & the rest just follows...!! Happy New Year all." Take a look:

Prior to Alia's post, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni shared a few cosy pictures from their intimate celebrations.

Neetu Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram stories in which Ranbir Kapoor can be seen rushing towards Alia Bhatt as soon as the clock struck midnight, ushering in 2025.

Alia and Ranbir had a holly-jolly Christmas. They attended a party, hosted by Alia's mother Soni Razdan at her place.

On Christmas, the couple, along with their daughter, joined the Kapoors' annual lunch. Raha, who made her paparazzi debut last Christmas, delighted the shutterbugs by wishing them Merry Christmas. She waved and blew kisses at them as well. The video went crazy viral in no time.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra. The film had a lukewarm response at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Vicky Kaushal will share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.