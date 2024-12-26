Christmas 2024: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Daughter Raha Blew Kisses For The Paparazzi

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha made a stunning appearance together at the Kapoors' annual Christmas lunch like last year. Raha hogged the limelight again after her stunning paparazzi debut last Christmas.

In a viral video, Alia Bhatt is seen requesting the paparazzi to speak in a low voice so that Raha doesn't get scared. Dressed in a pretty white frock and tucked in her father's lap, Raha says, "Hi, Merry Christmas" to the paparazzi stationed over there.

Needless to say, the paparazzi couldn't keep calm and greeted her as well. For the occasion, Alia Bhatt slipped into a red maxi dress while Ranbir Kapoor chose casual for the day.

Raha made the day for the shutterbugs as she's seen blowing kisses to them as she moves towards the car. A paparazzo shared the video on his Instagram feed and it went crazy viral in no time.

A user wrote, "Omg, they are looking so cute." Another comment read, "Good Mumma .. protecting baby doll." Another user wrote, "Wow cute daughter beautiful mother Superman dad excellent beautiful family." Another comment read, "Did Raha just say "HI" .." Take a look:

Later, in the evening, Alia Bhatt shared loved-up pictures from her holly jolly celebrations. In the carousel post, Alia-Ranbir pose with Raha. Alia also shared pictures with mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen and her girl gang. She shared glimpses of her festive OOTD, decor, food - summing up her whole mood. She wrote in the caption, "Under the twinkling lights, surrounded by love.. this is what Christmas feels like." Take a look:

Like every year, the Kapoors assembled under one roof to celebrate Christmas. Neetu Kapoor shared a big famjam picture from their annual lunch on her Instagram.

The picture features Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi, Sashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor, Ranbir, Alia, Zahan Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family. Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda were also a part of the group picture. Neetu Kapoor captioned the picture, "Family Christmas celebration." Take a look:

Ranbir and Alia's daughter Raha turned two this November. She is seen accompanying her parents to events, football matches and family gatherings.



