Alia Bhatt Reveals Her 'Little Woman' Made This Toy. The Internet Is Not Convinced

On the occasion of Women's Day, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of what seems to be a red heart-shaped toy. Sharing the picture on her Instagram feed, Alia wrote, "My little woman made this for me... And I share this with all of you..Happy women's day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!" Alia didn't specify the "little woman" in her post. However, the Internet thinks Alia referred to her daughter Raha as "little woman". The Internet doesn't appear to be convinced that a one-year-old baby can make such a toy.

The comments section of Alia's post was flooded with observations. A user wrote, "Itni chhoti bacchi kaise banaa sakti hai yah kuchh bhi mat fenko (How can a baby make such a thing. Don't make us believe this). Another comment read, "Raha itni badi ho gyi kya jo yeh sab bana leti hai (Has Raha become so matured that she can make such a thing?). Another comment read, "Raha knows sewing?? how can a 2 yr old make this? can someone explain. asking just out of curiosity."

Last November, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter turned one. On her first birthday, Alia shared an adorable post. Alia shared an image of tiny hands smashing a cake. In another image, pairs of hands can be seen holding marigolds. Alia wrote in the caption, "Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away.. there's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself." Take a look:

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022. Raha made her debut with the paparazzi last Christmas as she accompanied her parents at the Kapoors' Christmas lunch. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor took Raha to cousin Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh's birthday party.