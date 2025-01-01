Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni And Fam Usher In New Year Like This. Bonus - Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang in new year with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, daughter Samara and Alia's mother Soni Razdan over food, drinks and a whole lot of merriment. Alia, Ranbir and Neetu wore black for the night while Soni Razdan added bling to the party with her OOTN.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Riddhima Sahni was dressed in her party best while her daughter chose casual for the night. Not to forget, Raha was also a part of the celebrations. In the famjam picture, Raha, with her back to the camera, can be seen on her father's lap.

Neetu Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures from the night. She can be seen posing with son Ranbir in an adorable selfie. She also shared a video on Instagram stories, allowing us a sneak-peek into their intimate celebrations. She simply captioned the pictures and wrote, "Happy 2025." Take a look:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a bunch of pictures from the night. She wrote, "The party's just begun, and 2025 is ready to shine! #NewYearVibes"Happy New Year insta Fam." Take a look:

Alia and Ranbir had a holly-jolly Christmas. They attended a party, hosted by Alia's mother Soni Razdan at her place. On Christmas, the couple, along with their daughter, joined the Kapoors' annual lunch. Raha, who made her paparazzi debut last Christmas, delighted the shutterbugs by wishing them Merry Christmas. She waved and blew kisses at them as well. The video went crazy viral in no time.

Alia also shared adorable snaps from her Christmas celebrations. She wrote in the caption, "Under the twinkling lights, surrounded by love.. this is what Christmas feels like." Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra. The film had a lukewarm response at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Vicky Kaushal will share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.