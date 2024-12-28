Alia Bhatt's Intense Workout Before Jetting Off For New Year Vacation Is Holiday Season Goals

Please do not disturb Alia Bhatt. The actress has jetted off to an undisclosed location with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha for the New Year holiday. But before leaving the city, Alia, a strict fitness enthusiast made sure to get in shape. How do we know? Well, her fitness coach Karan Sawhney shared the proof on Instagram.

In the first video, Alia Bhatt is seen sweating it out at a gym facility. Oh boy, she is an expert at doing banded pull-ups. Karan Sawhney guides her in the workout. Next, Alia shifts her attention to executing a straight-arm pulldown. She is indeed setting major fitness goals here. “Alia Bhatt keeping her dips low and quality high,” read the side note.

Shortly after celebrating Christmas, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha. Just 2 years old, Raha is already the internet's favourite.

In a video posted by a fan page on Instagram, the little munchkin is seen blowing flying kisses and waving at the paparazzi. Her million-dollar smile is oh-so-infectious. Did you notice that the mother-daughter duo are twinning?

Following their Christmas ritual, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made an appearance before the paparazzi ahead of the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch. Raha, like always, stole the spotlight.

In a video shared on Instagram, Alia, requests the shutterbugs to talk softly. She adds, “Usko [Raha] daar lag raha hai. Please dheeray [She is scared, please talk softly].”

A few seconds later, the little one, tucked in her father's arms, makes a grand appearance. She says, “Hi, Merry Christmas”. Here too, the 2-year-old is seen waving and blowing kisses at the shutterbugs.

Later, Alia Bhatt posted lovely pictures from the Christmas celebrations. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and their mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan were part of the festivities. "Under the twinkling lights, surrounded by love.. this is what Christmas feels like,” read Alia's side note.

Workwise, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra opposite Vedang Raina.