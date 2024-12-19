Alia Bhatt's Latest Photo Dump Is All About Glam, Fitness, And Her Daughter Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's Instagram feed has lately been all about her adorable daughter Raha Kapoor. The latest post is another photo dump of glimpses of her life recently, and it features a horde of things.

The slew of pictures shows her sweating it out at the gym, a gorgeous selfie and playing cards. There's also a snap of her posing with two giant polar bears that's too cute to handle.

However, the picture that wins us over is she wearing a customized white tee with her daughter Raha's name on it and the heart symbol she makes for it.

Have a look here:

On the work front, the actress's last film Jigra made quite the buzz before its release. However, it failed to garner much-anticipated box-office collections, considering the positive response to the trailer.

Bhatt has a stellar lineup to look forward to, namely HER first spy action film Alpha with Sharvari Wagh, and her second film with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled Love & War where she'll be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

The latter film will also mark her second collaboration with both the actors. She was earlier seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra and Vicky Kaushal in Raazi.