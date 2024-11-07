Alia Bhatt Shares A Throwback Gem Featuring Daughter Raha: "When You Were Only A Few Weeks Old". Bonus - Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turned two on Wednesday (November 6). On the special occasion, the actress shared an adorable picture on Instagram. The snapshot was captured a few weeks after the little one was born. In the photo, Alia is seen cradling Raha while Ranbir adorably gazes at her. The caption read, "2 years today & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay your baby forever...happy birthday our life... You make every day feel like birthday cake." Take a look at the post below.

ICYDK, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a jungle-themed birthday bash for their little munchkin. The two-tiered cake featured a lion topper accompanied by a bunny, rabbit and zebra. A sweet frosting tag on the cake read "Raha 2." At the venue, a giant panda with a monkey were perched on the other side. The venue was decorated with real plants and colourful balloons, while the name "Raha" gleamed in gold. A unique addition to the event was a tattoo booth run by Mr. Giraffe. One of the pictures shows Micky Mouse and Minnie Mouse hugging Mahesh Bhatt. Take a look at the pictures below.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Alpha in the line-up, in which she will co-star with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Alpha will be directed by Shiv Rawail. It is going to be the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The spy universe started with the Tiger franchise, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The first movie was Ek Tha Tiger and then came Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Next up, we have War 2 by Ayan Mukerji, Pathaan 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in Animal. He will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.