To "Most Beautiful" Birthday Girl Raha, Wishes From Kareena Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter is celebrating her 2nd birthday today

Read Time: 2 mins
Ranbir, Raha and Alia at their Diwali puja. (courtesy: RahaKapoor)
New Delhi:

The youngest member of the Kapoor family turned one year older today. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapor's daughter is celebrating her second birthday. Wishes are pouring in from family members. Kareena Kapoor shared the perfect family frame featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, Alia Bhatt from their Diwali celebrations on her Instagram stories. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl Raha." Raha was born in November 2022. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had an intimate wedding ceremony in April, that year. 

Raha's grandmother Soni Razdan shared a heart-melting picture of Alia Bhatt holding Raha on her lap. She wrote in the caption, "No feeling in the world beats being your grandma and having the privilege of capturing precious moments like these for posterity. A part of me wishes that you never grow up. Yet I am delighted to see you do just that! Happy 2nd Birthday to our darling Raha. We love you sooooo much." Take a look:

Shaheen Bhatt also wished the little munchkin. Shaheen shared adorable pictures in which Raha can be seen holding her maasi's fingers. She wrote in the caption, "Raha - my sweet, silly, kind baby girl - everything you touch turns to happiness. I love you more than you will ever know. Happy Birthday my little bean." Take a look:

The best wish came from Raha's grandmother Neetu Kapoor, who shared a cosy picture of Raha with her parents. Tucked in between her parents, little Raha's glimpse will surely make your day. ICYMI, here's the post:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022. On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Love And War and Alpha. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal Park and Ramayan in the line up.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha
