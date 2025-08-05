<i>Parineeta</i> Re-Release: Makers Unveil New Trailer Of Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan And Sanjay Dutt's Film In 8K Restored Version

Pradeep Sarkar's Parineeta, led by Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt, was released in theatres on June 10, 2005. As the film celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025, which also marks 20 years of Vidya Balan, the film is all set to re-release in theatres on August 29, 2025. The film has been restored in a stunning 8K version by Prasad Film Labs, bringing its rich visuals and evocative storytelling back to the big screen.

What's Happening

Parineeta, directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar and bankrolled by Vinod Chopra Films, is re-releasing in theatres on August 29, 2025. It marks 20 years of Vidya Balan and also 50 Years of Vinod Chopra Films.

To celebrate the milestone year for Parineeta, the film is returning to the big screen in a restored 8K version by Prasad Film Labs. A brand new trailer has been unveiled, celebrating the film's timeless appeal, soulful music, and the nostalgia of a bygone era.

Talking about the new trailer, Vidya Balan said, "I remember listening to Piyu Bole for the first time; even then, I knew it was something special. There was a softness to it, a kind of innocence that I guess mirrored how I was feeling at the time - new, unsure, and quietly hopeful. Watching the trailer now, that melody brought back memories...shooting of the scenes with (Dada) Pradeep Da screaming instructions from behind the monitor and how he'd act out moments and expect us to follow. His walk as a woman in my scenes always cracked me up... I'd be like, 'Dada, you don't need to teach me how to walk!' Haha... I guess I wasn't aware of the camera; I was just living those moments. I truly couldn't have asked for a more beautiful debut. That kind of purity... the magic of a first... Uff, Parineeta is full of that because it marked the first for many of us... and that's something I'll always hold close."

Adding to this, Sanjay Dutt said, "Girish was my first Bengali character, and I was very happy to play it. I love the Bengali culture. Girish was a quiet guy, but a lot is going on underneath, and I really connected with that. Pradeep Dada was solid; he was always there to guide me through every beat of the script. I love him and miss him. I was happy that Vinod offered me the film, as I have had a very successful association with him. He is family. Some scenes might look simple now, but they weren't easy at all. Watching the trailer today brought everything back twenty years later. Parineeta was never just another film for me. It was made with a lot of heart and a lot of love, and that's why even two decades on, it has a special place in everyone's heart."

About Parineeta

Vidya Balan plays the role of Lolita, who lives with her financially unstable Uncle. Since childhood, she has had feelings for her next-door neighbour, Shekhar, played by Saif Ali Khan.

Shekhar's father, Navinchandra (Sabyasachi Chakraborty), is a wealthy but heartless businessman. Lolita soon discovers that Navinchnadra wants to seize her uncle's home and convert it into a hotel. She decides to seek help from the wealthy businessman Girish Sharma (Sanjay Dutt). However, misunderstandings arise when Shekhar suspects romance brewing between Lolita and Girish.

In A Nutshell

The restored version of Parineeta will be re-released in select PVR INOX cinemas across India exclusively for one week on August 29, 2025. This limited re-release of the film presents a new opportunity for the new generation to witness the film on the big screen too.