Alia Bhatt On Sharing Baby Duties with Ranbir Kapoor: "Management Is Me, Fun And Games Is Him"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are often seen talking about their daughter Raha on public platforms. Recently, Alia came on Kareena Kapoor's show What Women Want, where she shared fun anecdotes about sharing baby duties with her husband and who gets to do the more "fun things" with her. During the candid conversation, Alia revealed that she is responsible for managing things for Raha, while Ranbir is all fun and games with her.

"Management is easy, Alia. Because we are instructing people, like ye karo, khaana, ye wo. So that's what even I do," Kareena responded with this little insight into what Saif and her parenthood is like.

The two actors then engaged in a conversation about how the father gets to do the fun bits with their children. "The fathers are always doing the..." Kareena starts, and Alia Bhatt quips in with "..the fun things like playing."

Recently, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor, who made her onscreen debut with Netflix's Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, also opened up about Ranbir and Alia's parenting strategies. Speaking to Hauterrfly, she said, "When Alia is working, Ranbir pitches in, which is great, and you know obviously that's his daughter, so he does that with a lot of love, and his eyes shine when he sees his child. He is a great father, and she is an amazing mom, but when she is working, he is at home looking after her."

Alia Bhatt has been working incessantly, from movies to brand collaborations to red carpet and event appearances. She was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which was her second home production under the banner Eternal Sunshine Pictures. She will be next seen in Alpha with Sharvari, the first ever female-led film in YRF's spy universe.

