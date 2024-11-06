On Raha’s Birthday, An Unseen Pic Of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s Daughter. Courtesy: Neetu Kapoor

Happy Birthday, Raha. The cute little munchkin of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who is already an internet sensation, turns two today. To mark the special occasion, Raha's grandmother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has shared an unseen picture of the little one. In the snap posted on Instagram, Raha can be seen sitting in a car with her parents. While Ranbir is planting a kiss on the little one's head, Alia is looking at her husband affectionately. We are sure that, just like us, your heart would also melt at the sight of this precious moment. In her caption, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Our pyaar's birthday. God bless.” The veteran actress also attached a gift, evil eye, red and pink heart emojis to the caption. Reacting to the post, Nargis Fakhri posted a heart-eyed face emoji.

Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also shared a birthday post for her niece. The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives star posted a snap on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, we can see Riddhima's daughter, Samara Sahni, and Raha together, sharing a sweet moment. “Happy happiest birthday my cutie pie. We love you so much,” read the note attached to the post.

On this special day, Alia Bhatt's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, also shared a post about grandparenthood. She reposted a cute animated picture featuring a grandmother-granddaughter duo. The text atop the picture read, “GRANDMOTHER: a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, a little bit best friend and a little bit partner in crime.”

Wait, there is more. Alia Bhatt's elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt, also uploaded a couple of images to extend her wishes to her “little bean.” In the first image, we can see Raha's cute little hand pulling Shaheen's cheek. The next photo shows Raha's hand as she holds her aunt's finger. "Awwww," did you just say? Shaheen's caption read, “Raha - my sweet, silly, kind baby girl - everything you touch turns to happiness. I love you more than you will ever know. Happy Birthday my little bean.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022. On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Love And War and Alpha. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal Park and Ramayan in the line up.