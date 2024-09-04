Advertisement

On Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary, Daughter Riddhima's Special Note: "Baby Raha Is The Cutest, She Is A Mini You"

On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor shared a lovely photo of the late actor with his granddaughter, Samara Sahni

Raha with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
New Delhi:

Today marks the birth anniversary of the late actor Rishi Kapoor. To mark the special occasion, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor shared a throwback photo on her Instagram stories. The snap shows the legendary actor posing with his granddaughter Samara Sahni. In the note attached to the post, Riddhima also mentioned Raha, daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa. How I wish u were here celebrating your special day with both your grand daughters. Your 'bandari' Sam is all grown up and baby Raha is the cutest- She is a mini you. Papa I will always cherish the memories we got to share. We miss you so much, and our love for you only deepens with each passing day." Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 at the age of 67.

Rishi Kapoor's wife actress Neetu Kapoor also posted a throwback picture in the memory of her husband. Her caption, "In remembrance would have been 72 today."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's little bundle of joy, Raha, has already become an internet sensation. Every time the baby girl is spotted during outings with her parents, her videos go viral in no time. On Raksha Bandhan 2024, Raha was seen with her mom, Alia Bhatt, and grandmother, Neetu Kapoor. Raha looked adorable in her mother's arms, while Neetu and Alia were seen twinning in green salwar suits for the festival. Click here to check out their pictures.

Raha's father, actor Ranbir Kapoor, loves talking about his little princess. In an interaction with entrepreneur and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on his podcast, Ranbir revealed his true feelings when he was blessed with his baby girl. "It is like somebody kind of took your heart out and put it in your arms," he happily shared. The actor also revealed the bond between Raha and Alia Bhatt. He said, "I think Raha considers Alia as a part of her; and with me, she only looks at masti and fun."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022. The two welcomed Raha in November of the same year.

