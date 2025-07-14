When Rishi Kapoor Called British Airways "Racist": "I Stopped Flying Them After..."

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's past criticism of British Airways has resurfaced after Indian chess Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi slammed the airline for what he described as the "worst experience" while travelling.

Rishi Kapoor had accused the airline of racism and shared his own unpleasant experience with the carrier in a tweet from 2019.

"Racist. Don't fly British Airways. We cannot be kicked around. Sad to hear about the Berlin child incident. I stopped flying British Airways after the cabin crew were rude and had attitude not once but twice even after being a first class passenger. Fly Jet Airways or Emirates. There is dignity," Rishi had written on X (formerly Twitter).

The late actor's tweet was originally posted in the aftermath of a 2019 incident involving an Indian family who were allegedly asked to de-board a British Airways flight from London to Berlin.

The passenger, AP Pathak, a Joint Secretary-level officer in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, had accused the airline of racial discrimination. The incident had drawn sharp criticism and then Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu directed aviation authorities to seek a report from the airline.

The tweet is once again drawing attention after Erigaisi, seeded No.1 for the upcoming FIDE Grand Swiss 2025, took to the same platform to express frustration over his recent ordeal with the airline.

"Worst experience flying with British Airways," he wrote.

"Involuntarily downgrade, rude employees, no communication, bags delayed for over 48 hours. This is frustrating. Messages, emails, forms, everything done & submitted. It's been over 2 days, and still no word. I don't know how an airline can afford to treat its customers in this way. Even worse part is I've to fly back with you," he added.