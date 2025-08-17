British Airways Pilot Leaves Cockpit Door Open For Family. This Happens Next

A British Airways pilot left the cockpit door open during a flight from London Heathrow to New York JFK last week, allowing his family to see him operate the controls, The Telegraph reported. In the aftermath, the pilot, whose identity hasn't been revealed, was suspended for breaching anti-terror laws and risking the safety of passengers and crew members.

A source told the Sun that the "crew and passengers immediately noticed the cockpit door was open and wanted to know what was happening". The source further said that the incident "made passengers incredibly uneasy".

Also Read | Who Is Ethan Guo? The 19-Year-Old US Influencer Pilot Stranded In Antarctica

"The door was wide open for a significant time - enough for people to worry and comment. BA colleagues were so alarmed that the pilot was reported in the US and bosses had to suspend him."

The return BA174 flight scheduled to arrive at Heathrow on August 8 was cancelled, and the affected passengers were offered alternative flights. Local reports mentioned that a majority of passengers arrived within four hours of their original plan.

The incident was reported to US authorities, leading to the pilot's suspension. The Civil Aviation Authority launched an urgent investigation into the incident, but found no security threat.

Also Read | Soaring To New Heights, Swiss Pilot Surpasses Solar-Powered Plane Altitude Record

The pilot has since been reinstated, with British Airways stating that "safety and security are our top priority".

As quoted, a British Airways spokesman said: "Safety and security is our top priority and allegations of this nature are always fully investigated."

The incident highlights the importance of strict cockpit security rules, which have been in place since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. As per the rules, the pilots have been required to keep cockpit doors closed and locked to prevent unauthorised access.