Bengaluru Passenger Praises British Airways For Kannada-Inclusive Flight Experience

The experience of a passenger, Amarnath Shivashankar, on a flight from London to Bengaluru is going viral on social media. The passenger praised the British Airways flight, describing it as "comfortable and enjoyable."

The passenger who arrived in Bengaluru from London on BA119 flight with his family on Sunday, October 19, and shared his travel experience on X.

The post read, "I flew from London to Bengaluru on BA119 on 19th October, Sunday with my family. It was an amazing experience overall."

Dear @British_Airways - I flew from London to Bengaluru on BA119 on 19th October, Sunday with my family.

It was an amazing experience overall.

✅Kannada speaking crew member (Nikhil was very helpful)

✅Safety Instructions had subtitles in Kannada which was helpful.

✅A dozen… — Amarnath Shivashankar (@Amara_Bengaluru) October 21, 2025

In the post he mentioned many things related to the flight which he found special. According to the passenger, there was a Kannada-speaking crew member, Nikhil, who was extremely helpful throughout the journey.

He also praised the safety instructions, which had subtitles in Kannada language so that passengers unfamiliar with the language could easily understand the safety messages.

Regional connectivity was also seen in the entertainment options during the trip. The passenger mentioned that a dozen Kannada films were available in the flight.

The passenger praised the food of the British Airways. The post also added, "Room for improvement: perhaps adding a few more Kannada movies."

Social Media Reaction

The social media users have praised the airways for their service. One user commented, "Same with me. When I flew from Hyderabad a crew member was able to speak Telugu. They know how to help customers and make their journey comfortable. Our airlines must accommodate local language crew members domestically."

Another user noted, "When I flew from London to Chennai, the announcements were made in Tamil also which was a very sweet gesture. There were malfunctions in kitchen equipments but the staff were really kind and helpful."

British Airways responded to the post, writing, "Hi Amarnath, we're pleased to hear you had an amazing experience. We look forward to welcoming you on board again soon."