Kannada Actor Divya Suresh Identified As Driver In Bengaluru Hit-And-Run

Weeks after a late-night hit-and-run accident in Bengaluru, the city traffic police on Friday identified ex Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Divya Suresh as the alleged driver of the car involved in the accident that left three people injured.

The accident took place near Nithya Hotel in Byatarayanapura around 1.30 am on October 4.

An FIR in the case was registered on October 7, following a complaint by Kiran G, the rider of the two-wheeler that was hit.

Kiran, who was travelling with his cousins Anusha and Anitha, alleged that a speeding car collided with their bike and fled the scene.

While Kiran and Anusha sustained minor injuries, Anitha suffered a fractured leg and required surgery at BGS Hospital.

The Kannada actor was identified through CCTV footage.

Initially, the vehicle was listed as unidentified and driven by a woman.

The police later tracked the car using CCTV footage from nearby areas and confirmed that it belonged to Divya Suresh.

Dr Anoop Shetty, DCP traffic West, said that they have seized the car that was involved in the incident and added that further investigation is underway.

