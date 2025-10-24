At least 12 people died after a Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire and turned into ashes after hitting a bike in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool in the early hours of Friday. There were 40 people on board, along with the two drivers.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended condolences to the families of the victims and assured government support.
A Volvo bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was engulfed in flames after it collided with a two-wheeler on the highway. The impact sparked a major fire, destroying the bus. The two-wheeler rider also died in the accident.
Kurnool Bus Accident: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation To The Families Of Bus Accident Victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "extremely saddened by the loss of lives" in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool.
"My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
PM Modi announced financial support of Rs 2 lakh to the family of those who died in the fire. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000, PM added.
Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2025
Kurnool Bus Accident: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh Extends "Deepest Sympathies"
Nara Lokesh, General Secretary, Telugu Desam Party extended "deepest sympathies" to the families who have lost loved ones. He wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.
The news of the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district is heartbreaking. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured.— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 24, 2025
Hyderabad-Bengaluru Crash Updates: What We Know So Far
- A private Volvo bus began its journey to Bengaluru from Hyderabad around midnight. At around 3:30 am, when the bus reached near Kurnool on National Highway 44, it met with an accident with a two-wheeler. The two-wheeler got stuck under the belly of the bus, causing a spark, the police suspect.
- The bus was taking 40 passengers to Bengaluru. The driver fled the scene, according to the sources.
- After noticing the fire, 20 people jumped out of the bus after breaking the windows.
- Eleven people died in the accident. Around 20 people have been rescued and are undergoing treatment.
- Since it was an AC bus, passengers had to break open the windows. Whoever could break open the glass are safe, said Vikrant Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kurnool.
Kurnool Bus Accident Update: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan extends condolences
Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan extended heartfelt condolences to family members of those who died.
Deeply saddened by the tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) October 24, 2025
Kurnool Bus Tragedy Update: President Droupadi Murmu extends condolences
President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt condolences to family members of those who died.
The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 24, 2025
Kurnool Bus Accident Update: 11 bodies have been recovered so far and 20 people have been rescued
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed deep shock over the tragic bus accident in Kurnool district. "The government will stand by the families of the deceased in every possible way", she said.
Kurnool Bus Accident Update: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic bus accident in which several passengers were burnt alive.
The news of the tragic bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district is deeply distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I urge the government to ensure all necessary assistance and medical support to the injured...— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 24, 2025
I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and...— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 24, 2025
Private Bus With 40 Onboard Catches Fire After Hitting Bike In Andhra https://t.co/VLHMh6ZSQr@KP_Aashish reports pic.twitter.com/GGm0QJHEGc— NDTV (@ndtv) October 24, 2025
