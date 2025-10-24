At least 12 people died after a Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire and turned into ashes after hitting a bike in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool in the early hours of Friday. There were 40 people on board, along with the two drivers.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended condolences to the families of the victims and assured government support.

A Volvo bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was engulfed in flames after it collided with a two-wheeler on the highway. The impact sparked a major fire, destroying the bus. The two-wheeler rider also died in the accident.

