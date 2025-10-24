20 Jumped Out Of Bus When It Caught Fire: What We Know About Hyderabad-Bengaluru Crash

The bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru met with an accident and caught fire. The visuals from the ground show charred bus.

Here's what we know so far: A private Volvo bus began its journey to Bengaluru from Hyderabad around midnight. At around 3:30 am, when the bus reached near Kurnool on National Highway 44 (NH-44), it met with an accident with a two-wheeler. The two-wheeler got stuck under the belly of the bus, causing a spark, the police suspect. The bus was taking 40 passengers to Bengaluru. The driver fled the scene, according to the sources. After noticing the fire, 20 people jumped out of the bus after breaking the windows. Eleven people died in the accident. Around 20 people have been rescued and are undergoing treatment. Since it was an AC bus, passengers had to break open the windows. Whoever could break open the glass are safe, said Vikrant Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kurnool. The efforts are on to find missing passengers and identify victims.

