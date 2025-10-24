20 Jumped Out Of Bus When It Caught Fire: What We Know About Hyderabad-Bengaluru Crash

The bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru met with an accident and caught fire. The visuals from the ground show charred bus.
Here's what we know so far:
- A private Volvo bus began its journey to Bengaluru from Hyderabad around midnight. At around 3:30 am, when the bus reached near Kurnool on National Highway 44 (NH-44), it met with an accident with a two-wheeler. The two-wheeler got stuck under the belly of the bus, causing a spark, the police suspect.
- The bus was taking 40 passengers to Bengaluru. The driver fled the scene, according to the sources.
- After noticing the fire, 20 people jumped out of the bus after breaking the windows.
- Eleven people died in the accident. Around 20 people have been rescued and are undergoing treatment.
- Since it was an AC bus, passengers had to break open the windows. Whoever could break open the glass are safe, said Vikrant Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kurnool.
- The efforts are on to find missing passengers and identify victims.