How Drunk Man's Recklessness Claimed 20 Lives In Andhra Bus Fire

Andhra Pradesh police on Sunday confirmed that the two bike-borne persons connected to the Bengaluru-bound bus fire accident, which claimed the lives of 19 passengers, were drunk.

In the early hours of October 24, the sleeper bus ran over a two-wheeler, which had already met in an accident, at Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district.

There were 44 passengers on the bus and several managed to escape.

The two-wheeler was dragged forward underneath the bus, leading to the bursting of its fuel tank and subsequent ignition of the fire.

READ: Viral Video Shows Biker Riding Recklessly Moments Before Andhra Bus Tragedy

"We just received the forensic confirmation that the two bike-borne persons (Siva Shankar and Erri Swamy) were drunk," Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Koya Praveen told PTI.

Though police were aware that the duo was in an inebriated condition, they did not confirm this fact as they were waiting for forensic evidence.

The DIG on Saturday night said that the duo had food in a dhaba and Swamy had admitted to consuming liquor.

According to police, Shankar and Swamy had started off on the two-wheeler from Lakshmipuram village around 2 am on October 24 to drop the latter at Tuggali village in Kurnool district.

En route, the duo had halted at the HP petrol bunk near Kia car showroom to fill petrol at 2.24 am, said Kurnool Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil.

A video of their halt at the petrol bunk went viral and Shankar was seen riding the two-wheeler rashly.

Shortly after resuming their journey, the two-wheeler skidded, resulting in Shankar falling to his right and hitting the divider. He died on the spot.

Over the past few days, the southern state witnessed widespread rainfall, leaving wet and muddy roads amid inclement weather.

READ: Telangana Minister Blames Driver, Travel Company For Kurnool Bus Fire

When Swamy had pulled Shankar from the middle of the road and checked him, he had died on the spot, Patil said.

"Even as he was thinking of pulling the bike aside from the road, the bus rushed in and ran over it, dragging it forward to some distance," said Patil.

Following the two back-to-back accidents and the bus engulfing in a raging fire, Swamy got scared and left for his native village of Tuggali.

Later, police picked up Swamy and questioned him to unearth the crucial details of the ghastly accident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)