Telangana Minister Blames Driver, Travel Company For Kurnool Bus Fire

The devastating bus fire near Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool early Friday that killed 19 people has exposed a dangerous cocktail of human error, corporate negligence, and blatant safety violations that plague the private interstate travel sector.

A biker who was hit by the speeding bus also died in the accident.

Now, Telangana Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has laid the blame squarely on the bus driver and the travel company- Kaveri Travels- vowing strict punitive and deterrent action.

'Fire Would Not Have Happened If...'

Speaking with NDTV, Rao said on Friday, "The initial cause of the fire was the driver's negligence. If he had stopped the bus after hitting the 2-wheeler, instead of trying to flee, this major fire would not have happened."

READ: "We Saw Her Off At Bus Stand": Andhra Bus Fire Leaves Families Devastated

The bus rammed into the motorbike, then dragged it for over 200 metres, causing sparks that ignited the blaze.

In a critical lapse, the driver at the wheel stopped the bus, noticed the sparks and fire, woke up the other driver, and tried to use water to extinguish the blaze.

Jupally Krishna Rao said, "When the fire got out of hand, Laxmaiah fled, abandoning the bus passengers. Raising an alarm and guiding the passengers to safety could have saved lives."

The minister also said that neither Laxmaiah nor the second bus driver alerted passengers to safety or aided their escape.

He further blamed Kaveri Travels for not providing crisis training to drivers and the staff on standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"Kaveri Travels must be made to pay," Rao told NDTV, asserting that a heavy penalty would serve as a vital deterrent to other travel companies to prioritise safety over profit.

Meanwhile, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also warned that operators found negligent will be booked for murder.

Bus Was Illegally Converted Into Sleeper: Reports

Reports indicate that the bus was illegally converted from a 42-seater into a sleeper, increasing capacity, decreasing gangway space, blocking exit routes and not providing adequate emergency exits.

Besides, there were no mini-hammers that are meant to be provided to break glass and escape in case of any emergency.

READ: First Registered In Diu, Then Odisha: All About Bus In Which 19 Burnt Alive

The rapid spread of the fire was attributed to the use of highly non-fire-retardant materials like L foam, seat cushion, and synthetic curtains for the interiors, as well as the presence of cell phones and battery consignment in the luggage panel.

The bus had a suspicious registration history, initially registered in Daman and Diu, and later re-registered in Odisha, a common tactic used by operators to evade local taxes and scrutiny.

Telangana, Andhra Announce Measures To Tighten Regulations

In the wake of the tragedy, both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state governments have announced measures aimed at tightening regulations and enforcement.

Immediate fitness, safety, and permit inspections have been ordered on all private travel buses. Driver training on crisis handling and SOPs for emergencies, seizing unfit buses and imposing strict penalties for illegal vehicle modifications, and discouraging the use of non-fire-retardant materials, is proposed.

Transport Ministers of Telangana, AP, and Karnataka will discuss road safety and formulate legislation to deter such incidents in the future.