First Registered In Diu, Then Odisha: All About Bus In Which 19 Burnt Alive

A luxury intercity bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire in the early hours of Friday near Ullindakonda in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, killing 19 people and injuring several others.

According to preliminary investigation reports, the accident occurred around 3:30 am on National Highway 44, when the air-conditioned sleeper coach belonging to Vemuri Kaveri Travels rammed a two-wheeler. Police suspect the motorcycle got trapped beneath the undercarriage of the bus, causing friction and sparks that quickly ignited the fuel system.

Official records accessed by NDTV show that the bus bore the registration number DD01N9490. It was originally registered in Daman and Diu in August 2018 and owned by Vemuri Kaveri Travels, a private operator based in Odisha's Rayagada district. The proprietor, Vemuri Vinod Kumar, registered the vehicle under the address of Sai Laxmi Nagar in Rayagada.

The vehicle's registration was transferred to the Rayagada Regional Transport Office (RTO) on April 29, 2025 - less than six months before the accident. Its base tourist permit had been issued by the Odisha Transport Department on 1 May 2025, valid until April 2030. Additionally, an All India Tourist Permit (AITP) from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) was granted in August 2025, valid through July 2026.

The bus, a Volvo multi-axle sleeper coach, had valid documentation on all counts:

Fitness Certificate issued by Silvassa, Daman and Diu, valid till March 31, 2027

Insurance with New India Assurance, valid till April 20, 2026

Road tax cleared till March 31, 2026

According to police, the bus left Hyderabad around midnight with 43 passengers on board, including the driver and staff. Most passengers were asleep when the collision occurred near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. Witnesses said the flames engulfed the entire bus in less than three minutes.

Of the 43 people on board, 19 were killed. At least 23 passengers managed to escape. Fifteen survivors are currently receiving treatment in Kurnool's government and private hospitals.

Kurnool District Collector Dr A Siri told reporters that the "bus door jammed after the wires melted, trapping passengers inside." The FSL and RTA teams are examining whether electrical faults aggravated the fire.

Police said DNA testing would be required to identify some of the victims, given the extent of burns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives in the Kurnool bus fire. My thoughts are with the affected families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The Prime Minister announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who died, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

President Droupadi Murmu described the incident as "deeply unfortunate" and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he was "shocked" by the tragedy and assured government assistance for the victims. "Authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families," he said.

Opposition leader and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called the event "deeply distressing" and urged the government to provide financial aid and ensure the best medical care for survivors. Telugu Desam Party general secretary Lokesh Nara and BRS leader KT Rama Rao also expressed condolences.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)