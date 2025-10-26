Australian Women Cricketers Harassed. A Reminder Of Cracks In "Safe City" Indore

The city that prides itself on being India's cleanest and one of its safest has once again found itself under a harsh national and international spotlight. Two players from the defending world champion Australian Women's Cricket Team were allegedly stalked and sexually assaulted by a motorcyclist near their hotel in Indore, a city that doubles as the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh and falls directly under the watch of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, who also holds the Home portfolio.

The shocking incident occurred around 11 am on Thursday, when two Australian cricketers left the Radisson Blu Hotel, where the team had been staying since October 17, to visit a nearby cafe.

According to the team's security manager, Danny Simmons, both players had previously visited the cafe and were familiar with the area. But what began as a routine morning outing quickly turned into a moment of terror.

Simmons told police that at 11:08 am, he received a "Live Location" alert, the team's emergency distress signal, followed by a WhatsApp message from one of the players, "Hey SOS, I'm sending my live location... There's a guy following us, trying to grab us."

Moments later, she called and said that a man on a motorcycle wearing a white shirt and black cap (without a helmet) had been following them, tried to grab one player, then turned around and inappropriately touched the other before speeding away.

The women, terrified, immediately contacted Simmons, who then contacted Team Security Liaison Officers and organised a car to go and assist the two players.

Meanwhile, a local resident had already stepped in to help, noted the bike's registration number, and informed the police.

The matter was later reported to Indore Police by Simmons, and with the help of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's chief administrative officer Rohit Pandit, a case was registered under Sections 74 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), dealing with stalking and outraging a woman's modesty.

The accused, identified as Aqeel, a resident of Khajrana, was arrested within six hours.

Police later revealed that Aqeel has ten prior cases, including theft and robbery, registered against him.

"Protocols for the team's security were set following a meeting between all stakeholders, including the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and MPCA officials and the Indore Police Commissionerate. Despite all security-related protocols being in place, the incident happened; we'll analyse and find out the shortcomings," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said.

The attack took place barely a day after Australia's victory over England at Holkar Stadium, an event that saw massive police deployment.

Yet, despite all arrangements, two international athletes were harassed in public less than a kilometre from their hotel.

This isn't the first time Indore's policing and security system has been in the news.

On September 10, 2024, the girlfriend of an army officer was gang-raped near Jamgate in Mhow, a suburb of Indore. The case sparked national outrage and led to a major overhaul in the region's policing setup.

On September 15, 2025, three residents were crushed to death and several others seriously injured when a drunk truck driver entered a no-entry zone in western Indore. In response, the Chief Minister suspended several officers, including the DCP (Traffic), for negligence.

Each of these incidents, now capped by the attack on Australian cricketers, paints a grim picture of a city that promotes itself as a model for urban safety and governance.

According to the National Annual Report and Women's Safety Index (NARI 2025), Indore ranks among the safest cities in India for women, with nearly 70% of respondents saying they feel safe, higher than the national average of 64.6%.

However, as per the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data, Indore ranks sixth, making it Madhya Pradesh's only city on the national list.

The city that has won India's 'Cleanest City' title eight times in a row and boasts of being a smart, safe urban model is suddenly under international scrutiny for failing to ensure the safety of two visiting athletes.