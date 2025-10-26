Tejashwi Yadav's Big Poll Promise For Panchayat Heads, Self-Employed People

With less than two weeks left for Bihar's high-voltage Assembly polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav today announced a major poll promise on behalf of the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan.

"INDIA bloc, if voted to power, will double the allowances of the representatives of Bihar's Panchayati Raj system," said Yadav, the Chief Ministerial face of the Opposition alliance. Seated next to him in the press conference was Mukesh Sahani, the chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party and the alliance's Deputy Chief Ministerial face.

"Representatives of panchayats and Gram Kachahari (village courts) had been demanding pension benefits. We have decided that they will receive a pension. They would also enjoy a Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage. We will also hike the margin of those working as part of the public distribution network," Yadav announced.

He also promised that those in trades such as pottery, blacksmithing and carpentry will receive an interest-free loan of Rs 5 lakh to expand their work. The RJD leader said Bihar is eager for change. "People are fed up with the incumbent government. Bihar's people will bring change. People gave them (NDA) 20 years. We just want 20 months. We will work towards making Bihar the Number 1 state."

Bihar will vote on November 6 and November 11, and the results will be declared on November 14. On one side is the Nitish Kumar-led JDU, the BJP, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. On the other is the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD, the Congress, Left parties and Sahani's VIP.

Yadav also trashed the NDA's claim of rifts in the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan. "Mukesh Sahani and I are campaigning together. (Congress leaders) Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will also come. A meeting was held to discuss the alliance's manifesto," he said, adding, "No one sees any issues or problems in the NDA."