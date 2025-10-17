"He's Never Had A Job": Cuomo vs Mamdani At Heated New York Mayor Debate

The three leading candidates for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, and Curtis Sliwa, faced off Thursday night at Rockefeller Center. As early voting approaches, polls suggest Democratic contender Mamdani leads with 46 per cent, Independent Cuomo holds 33 per cent, and Republican candidate Sliwa trails, as per the BBC.

Here are the key takeaways:

Zohran Mamdani And The Palestine-Israel Question

Mamdani's support for Palestinians and statehood led to several questions. He criticised Israel's war in Gaza and faced scrutiny for declining to condemn the phrase "globalise the intifada." Mamdani said, "I would seek to serve as a mayor for all New Yorkers," including the city's diverse Jewish community. Cuomo called him a "divisive personality across the board."

Trump's Shadow Looms

Though not on stage, US President Donald Trump dominated debate discussions. Cuomo warned, "If the assemblyman is elected, Mayor Donald Trump will take over in New York City, and it will be Mayor Trump." Mamdani called Cuomo a "coward" and pledged to "take on Trump." Sliwa said it was important to get along with the president regardless of politics.

Cuomo's "Mamdani Never Had A Job" Jibe

Cuomo talked about Mamdani's lack of experience, saying, "He's never had a job." Mamdani said, "What I don't have in experience, I make up for in integrity."

Affordability Tops The Agenda

All candidates acknowledged the city's high cost of living. Mamdani proposed free buses, while Cuomo suggested income limits on rent-stabilised apartments. He also criticised Mamdani, saying, "If you think that the problem in this city is that my rent is too low, vote for him. If you know the problem in this city is that your rent is too high, vote for me." Sliwa focused on freeing up vacant NYCHA apartments.

Cuomo's Controversies Surface

Cuomo defended his record as governor amid sexual harassment allegations and the nursing home Covid-19 death controversy. Mamdani said Cuomo "sent seniors to their death in nursing homes," while Cuomo called the claims "totally false" and framed investigations as political.

Sliwa Makes His Case

The Republican candidate spoke about public safety, leveraging his experience as founder of the volunteer organisation Guardian Angels. He criticised both opponents, claiming, "Thank God I am not a politician," and targeted Cuomo on criminal justice issues. Sliwa said his debate performance went "extraordinarily well."

Community Safety

Mamdani apologised for past comments calling police "racist" and proposed a Department of Community Safety, which would involve social workers in certain calls. Cuomo positioned himself as tougher on crime, arguing Mamdani's approach could be unsafe.

Taxes And Education

Mamdani called for taxing the city's wealthiest and largest corporations and suggested reforming mayoral control over the school system to increase parent and educator participation.