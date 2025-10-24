PM Modi, President Condole Deaths in Kurnool Bus Fire

At least 12 people died early Friday as a Volvo bus caught fire after it hit a two-wheeler in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool.

As many as 40 people were onboard the bus which was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. Initial reports suggest that the bus caught fire within minutes of hitting the two-wheeler.

The driver of the bus fleed the spot.

President, Andhra Chief Minister Condole Loss Of Lives

Leaders across the political spectrum condoled the loss of lives in Friday's bus tragedy.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office (PMO) said, "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2025

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO added.

President Droupadi Murmu said on X, "The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assured that state government authorities would extend all possible support to the injured and affected families.

I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 24, 2025

"The news of the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district is heartbreaking. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured," Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh said.

Former state chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the Naidu government to ensure all necessary assistance and medical support to the injured and those affected by the incident.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar described the accident as heartbreaking and said, "My prayers are with the victims' families and those battling injuries. No words can ease their pain, but every possible support must reach them without delay."

20 People Rescued, Fire Under Control

Vikrant Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kurnool, told NDTV that 20 people were rescued and hospitalised. SP Patil said that the fire was under control.

"At around 3, a Volvo bus of Kaveri travels was going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. It hit a two-wheeler, and it got stuck under the bus. That probably caused a spark and led to fire," Patil added.

At the time of the accident, several people were asleep and might have faced difficulty in exiting the fire.

Patil also said that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was looking for passengers who might have been left behind.

