Bengaluru Doctor, Second Main Accused In Andhra Transplant Racket, Arrested

A doctor from Bengaluru, who is named as the second main accused in a shocking organ transplant racket in Andhra Pradesh, surrendered before the court in the state's Annamayya district on Thursday night. The accused was identified as Dr Parthasarathi Reddy. With Dr Reddy's surrender, the investigation is expected to move forward at a faster pace.

The large organ-trade network was uncovered in the district's Madanapalle city after the death of a 29-year-old woman named Yamuna during an unauthorised kidney removal at a private hospital called the Global Multi-Speciality Hospital.

Brokers allegedly lured Yamuna, a resident of Visakhapatnam, with promises of Rs 8 lakh in exchange for her kidney. A police investigation revealed that the surgery took place on November 9 by a Bengaluru-based surgical team, reportedly coordinated by Dr Kampa Anjaneyulu- the promoter of Global Multi-Speciality Hospital and Annamayya's health services coordinator.

After Yamuna became ill during the surgery and died in the early hours of November 10, the police registered a case under organ trade and criminal laws.

Till now, nine people, including doctors, dialysis unit managers, and brokers, have been arrested, and several other accused remain at large as police expand their probe across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, and Telangana.

The arrested include Dr Anjaneyulu, who is the main accused in the case.

Following a court order, authorities have also sealed Global Multi-Speciality Hospital, confiscated records, and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the alleged organ-trafficking network.