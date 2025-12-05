Man Jumps To Death At Bengaluru Metro Track, Purple Line Travel Disrupted

Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line services were disrupted on Friday morning for more than an hour after a man jumped onto the tracks at the Kengeri Metro Station, resulting in his death. The incident led to the temporary suspension of services between Mysore Road and Challaghatta, causing major inconvenience to commuters during peak hours.

According to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), the trains were initially operated only up to Mysore Road while emergency response teams, police, and paramedical staff rushed to the spot. The victim has been identified as Shantagoud Patil.

Services between Jnana Bharathi and Challagatta have been fully restored as of 09:40 hrs. Train operations across the entire Purple Line are now running as per schedule. — ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) December 5, 2025

The reason behind the act is still unknown, but the BMRCL said in a post on X that the incident was a suicide attempt. The metro authority confirmed that its team cleared the body from the tracks at Kengeri station.

After safety checks were completed, services between Jnana Bharathi and Challaghatta were fully restored at 9.40 am, and trains resumed normal operations across the entire Purple Line.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage and gathering more details to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.