Man, 62, With Mental Health Issues Arrested For Bengaluru Metro Bomb Threat

A 62-year-old man has been arrested for sending a bomb threat email to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), police said. The accused, Rajiv, is a diploma holder and lives on Belthur 2nd Main Road, 6th Cross.

Officials say he has been receiving treatment for mental health issues at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore, for the last five years.

The threat was received at 11:25 PM on 13 November on the official BMRCL email. Police say the message was sent from a Gmail account and contained a warning linked to his ex-wife.

He wrote that he would blow up one of the metro stations if his "ex-wife is tortured". The email read, "If ever I come to know that your metro employees are mentally torturing my past divorced wife, Padmini, after duty hours, be careful, one of your metro stations gets blasted... I am also a terrorist-like PATRIOTIC person against Kannadigas."

Rajiv has been staying alone in a rented room since he divorced his wife 15 years ago. According to police, he depends on financial support from family members. He will be produced before a magistrate soon.

Recently, a woman techie, who was jailed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, was identified as the person behind multiple bomb threat mails to schools across Bengaluru.

The investigation began when a city public school received a bomb threat on 14 June. As similar bomb alerts surfaced across Bengaluru, the trail led to Rene Joshilda, a software engineer. Police said she used the name of her lover in the emails after he refused to marry her.

She was brought to Bengaluru for questioning on 28 October. During interrogation, she admitted that she had also sent fake threat emails to institutions in several cities across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Kerala, Bihar, Telangana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.