'If My Ex-Wife Is Tortured After Duty Hours...': Bengaluru Metro Gets Bomb Threat

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has received an unusual mail threat, with the person warning that he will blow up one of the metro stations if his "ex-wife is tortured".

The threat, received at 11:25 PM on November 13, was sent to the official mail from a Gmail account.

"If ever I come to know that your metro employees are torturing mentally my past divorced wife Padmini after duty hours, be careful, one of your metro stations gets blasted... I am also a terrorist-like PATRIOTIC person against Kannadigas," the threat read.

A senior BMRCL official filed a police complaint, following which a case was registered and an investigation is underway to trace the identity and location of the sender.

Recently, a woman techie, who was jailed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, was identified as the person behind multiple bomb threat mails to schools across Bengaluru.

The investigation began after a public school in Bengaluru received a bomb threat on June 14. As similar fake bomb alerts surfaced across Bengaluru, the probe pointed towards Rene Joshilda, a software engineer.

She was accused of sending multiple threat mails using the name of her lover to get back at him after he refused to marry her.

She was then brought to Bengaluru for interrogation on October 28. She revealed that she also sent fake bomb threat mails to institutions in other cities in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Kerala, Bihar, Telangana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.

The police said she used virtual private networks (VPNs) and virtual mobile numbers generated through an app to create several WhatsApp accounts and mask her digital footprint while issuing the threats.