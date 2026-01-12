Advertisement
Medical Student Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru, Family Blames College Staff

Yashaswini, who was studying dentistry, was allegedly humiliated by the lecturers in front of her classmates with remarks on her skin colour.

A case has been filed against five lecturers, including the college principal.
  • A medical student died by suicide at her residence in Bengaluru's Chandapura
  • Family alleges college faculty mentally harassed the dentistry student Yashaswini
  • Lecturers reportedly made humiliating remarks about her skin colour and clothing
Bengaluru:

A medical student died by suicide at her residence in Bengaluru's Chandapura on Monday, with her family accusing the college's faculty members of mental harassment.

Yashaswini, who was studying dentistry, was allegedly humiliated by the lecturers in front of her classmates with remarks on her skin colour, the complaint filed by the woman's mother said. It also alleged that the staff had questioned the woman's aspiration of becoming a doctor.

According to the complaint, the lectures also allegedly made derogatory comments about the woman's clothing and used insensitive language when she once complained of eye pain. The complaint further alleges that Yashaswini was denied permission to attend seminars and was academically harassed by not being allotted radiology case work.

A case has been filed at the Suryanagar Police Station against five lecturers, including the college principal, based on the woman's mother's complaint.

Her family has demanded strict action against the lecturers, officials said.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

