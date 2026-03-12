Advertisement

Iran's "Hunt Down US Servicemen" Warning If Trump Attacks Electricity

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that the US could destroy Iran's electricity infrastructure within an hour if it chose to escalate the conflict.

Larijani threatened to target power grids in the region if US attacked the Islamic republic's supplies
  • Iran's security chief threatened to target regional power grids if the US attacks Iran's supplies
  • US President Trump claimed the US could destroy Iran's electricity infrastructure within one hour
  • Trump threatened Iran with strikes if it stops oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz
Iran's security chief, Ali Larijani, threatened to target power grids in the region if the United States attacked the Islamic republic's supplies.

"If they do that, the whole region will go dark in less than half an hour and darkness provides ample opportunity to hunt down US servicemen running for safety," said Larijani in a post on X. 

"We could take apart their electric capacity within one hour. And it would take them 25 years to rebuild it," Trump said. "So ideally we're not going to be doing that."

Trump claimed that Iran's military position has severely weakened after US operations and said that they are being "absolutely decimated".

Larijani's Assassination Threat To Trump

This is not the first time Larijani has issued a threat to the US. On Tuesday, he warned Trump that he could get "eliminated".

In a post on X, Larijani wrote, "Even those greater than you could not eliminate Iran. Watch out for yourself, lest you be eliminated!"

Read | "Beware, Lest You Be Eliminated": Iran Threatens Trump After He Warns Mojtaba

Trump had made threatening comments against Iran and its new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump had said that Iran will be hit by the US "twenty times harder" than previous strikes if it tries to stop the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz. He said that the strikes will make it impossible for the Islamic republic to "ever be built back".

"Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them - But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!" Trump wrote.

Larijani has been managing a broad portfolio, from nuclear negotiations to Tehran's regional ties to its violent suppression of internal unrest.

An establishment insider who hails from one of the country's leading clerical families, Larijani had been overseeing Iran's efforts to reach a nuclear deal with the United States - just a month after Washington sanctioned him in January for allegedly directing a deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.

