2 Professors In Andhra Allegedly Sexually Assault Odisha Student, Record Videos

Two assistant professors at a central university in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati have been arrested after a student accused them of sexual assault, harassment, and blackmail. The victim, a 27-year-old B.Ed student from Odisha, complained that Dr Lakshman Kumar misused his position, lured her, and sexually assaulted her inside his office.

The student further alleged that during the incident, another professor, Dr A Shekhar Reddy, allegedly took photographs. Reddy threatened the woman that he would release the visuals on social media. The university's in-charge Registrar, Professor Rajanikant Shukla, submitted a formal complaint on December 6 after the student approached the anti-sexual harassment committee.

READ: Ex-Nurse Loses Life Savings Worth Rs 48 Lakh In Digital Arrest, 3 Arrested

The police registered a case under multiple sections of the BNS Act. A special team of the police travelled to the student's hometown in Odisha, recorded her statement, inspected the location (where the sexual assault occurred), and collected evidence. Both Kumar and Shukla were arrested on December 9 and produced in court. The accused men were also suspended from the university.

Tirupati's Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhaktavatsalam said that strict action will be taken in all offences involving harassment of women. The police also urged students to report such cases without fear, assuring that complainants' identities will remain confidential.