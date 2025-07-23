Man Kills Woman's Husband After She Refused Marriage Proposal, Arrested

Police have arrested a man from Vashi in Navi Mumbai for allegedly murdering a 35-year-old person after the latter's wife reportedly rejected his repeated proposals to marry him, an official said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old accused, identified as Aminur Ali Ahemadali Molla, was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 103 (1) (murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence), officials said on Wednesday.

As per the complaint filed by the victim's 25-year-old wife, who resides in a slum settlement in Vashi, the accused allegedly murdered her husband, Abubakar Suhadali Mandal, after she refused his repeated proposals for marriage. The crime is believed to have taken place during the intervening night of July 21 and 22, ACP Adinath Budhwant said.

After the murder, the accused dumped the victim's clothes and personal belongings in the Vashi creek and hid the body at a nearby place, he said.

Acting on the complaint, the police caught the accused and later recovered the body, which was then sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

The motive appears to be rooted in personal enmity and unreciprocated romantic interest, another official said.

"The woman was reportedly being pressured by the accused to marry him, and her refusal could have triggered the crime," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)