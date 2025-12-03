Man Killed After Dispute In Navi Mumbai, 2 Arrested: Cops

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly killing a 37-year-old man following a dispute in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

The body of Ratneshkumar Rajkumar Jaiswal, a resident of Panvel, was found near Kalamboli Circle in the wee hours of Monday, senior police inspector Avinash Kaldate said.

The police received inputs that two persons had killed him and arrived at the scene on a scooter.

They identified the scooter and based on technical analysis and examination of CCTV footage of the area, they apprehended Mohammad Chand Shabbir Shaikh (25), who worked in a private firm, and Juef Jamil Ilias Shaikh (25), a meat seller, on Tuesday, the official said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they were involved in a quarrel with a group of transgender persons at the Kalamboli Steel Market service road shortly before the incident.

"At that time, the victim and his friend reached the spot to intervene and resolve the dispute. The accused got enraged by this and assaulted the victim, causing his death," Kaldate stated.

The accused then fled the scene.

Despite the lack of initial clues, the police worked swiftly and zeroed in on the culprits in less than 24 hours, the official said.

