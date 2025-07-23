Navi Mumbai Man, Obsessed With Married Woman, Kills Her Husband

Women killing their husbands has been making headlines recently, and so have spurned lovers who have murdered people for rejecting them. In a shocking case from Navi Mumbai, however, a spurned lover killed a woman's husband, stuffed the body in a sack and dumped it in a creek.

Fatima Mandal, 25, and her husband Abubakar Suhadli Mandal, who was 10 years older than her, lived in Navi Mumbai's Vashi. Police said Aminur Ali Ahmed, 21, was in love with Fatima and would repeatedly ask her to marry him.

On Monday, Abubakar did not return home from work and Fatima filed a missing persons' complaint. She also told the police that Aminul had been pressuring her to get married to him.

Police began investigating and found that Abubakar had been killed by Aminul. "The body was stuffed in a sack and then thrown into the Vashi creek. To destroy evidence, Aminul threw the clothes and other belongings in a drain near Vashi village underpass on Panvel-Sion Road," said an official.

Abubakar's body was recovered from the Vashi Creek on Wednesday morning.

While Aminul has been arrested and charged under sections including murder, police are looking for a friend who is believed to have helped him commit the crime.



