Ex-Nurse Loses Life Savings Worth Rs 48 Lakh In Digital Arrest, 3 Arrested

In yet another case of the "digital arrest" scam, a 75-year-old retired nurse in Andhra Pradesh lost his life's savings, Rs 48 lakh, after he was subjected to intense fear and panic.

The district police arrested three accused linked to the multi-state cyber fraud scam.

The victim's ordeal began with a sophisticated video call where fraudsters, masquerading as high-ranking officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), instantly fabricated a legal crisis.

The fraudsters coerced Repuri Benjamin, a resident of Annamayya district, with a series of false and terrifying claims, including alleging that his PAN card was misused to open illegal bank accounts and a case has been registered against him in Delhi.

Claiming that Rs 48 lakh had been illegally deposited into his account through "hawala money," the fraudsters asked Benjamin to immediately return the money to avoid detention.

The fraudsters also harassed him with allegations such as a parcel in his name contained drugs or his Aadhaar card was used to obtain fake passports.

The scammers then put Benjamin under a fake "digital arrest," coercing him to isolate completely and remain on a continuous video call.

They strictly instructed Benjamin to not step outside or talk to anyone, ensuring he remained under maximum duress and was unable to verify the claims or seek help.

Over time, the fraudsters successfully extorted Rs 48 lakh from the retired nurse.

Cash worth Rs 32 lakh, several ATM cards, mobile phones, and SIM cards used to execute the fraud were seized by the Annamayya district police.

The authorities also subsequently froze an additional Rs 7.65 lakh across the accused persons' bank accounts.

Andhra Pradesh police chief, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, commended the Annamayya district police for their swift and effective action in tracking, arresting, and dismantling the gang.

