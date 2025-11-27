Expansion Work To Begin At Temple In Andhra Capital, Foundation Ceremony Today

The Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Amravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, will soon get a new rajagopuram, mandapams, and annadanam complex. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone today for the expansion works that will be carried out in two phases at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore.

The expansion work includes the construction of a temple compound wall, the Maha Rajagopuram, mandapams, and Anjaneya Swamy temples.

In the first phase, works worth Rs 140 crore will be initiated. A compound wall around the temple will be constructed for Rs 92 crore. Additionally, a seven-storeyed Maha Rajagopuram, Arjita Seva Mandapam, Mirror Mandapam, Vahana Mandapam, Ratha Mandapam, Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Pushkarini, and cut-stone flooring will be built for Rs 48 crore.

The second phase of work will cost Rs 120 crore. This will include the construction of the Mada Streets around the temple, approach roads, Annadanam Complex, rest house for the pilgrims, quarters for the priests and staff, administrative building, meditation hall, and vehicle parking facilities.

The first phase of the temple's initial construction has already been completed. Following today's foundation ceremony, the second and third phases will be initiated, and the fourth-phase works will also commence soon with tendering to follow.

Before 2019, the then TDP government had planned to construct a magnificent Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Amaravati, on the lines of the Tirumala temple. A total of 25.417 acres along the Krishna River were allocated for the project.

However, after the change of government, the previous YSRCP administration reduced the allotted land and cancelled the expansion works.

With the formation of the new coalition government, the expansion works of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Amaravati have been revived and are now being taken forward once again.