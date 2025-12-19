Teen Kills Stranger For Refusing Rs 10 For Liquor In Andhra Pradesh: Cops

A teenager allegedly killed a man, a stranger to him, after the latter refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Friday.

According to police, the 17-year-old, who was allegedly in an intoxicated state, approached the victim, identified as Tataji (49), near a liquor shop and asked for money to purchase alcohol.

"The man was killed by a minor after being denied Rs 10 to buy alcohol," a police official told PTI.

As the two did not know each other, Tataji refused, leading to an argument.

Police said Tataji allegedly hit the boy, after which the minor fetched a knife and stabbed him about 20 metres away from the liquor shop.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)