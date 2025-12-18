"Mother Of Scams": Jagan Reddy Slams Proposed Medical Colleges' Privatisation

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called the proposed privatisation of medical colleges the "mother of all scams" and said the fight would continue until the decision is withdrawn.

He claimed that over 1.04 crore people across Andhra Pradesh have opposed the move by signing petitions during 'rachabanda' programmes and rallies. After flagging off vehicles carrying the signed papers, Jagan Reddy met the Governor S Abdul Nazeer and submitted them to the Lok Bhawan.

Jagan Reddy criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and said governments should run hospitals, schools, and RTC buses to protect people from private exploitation.

Naidu rejected allegations of privatisation and defended the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He said the proposed medical colleges would function as government institutions under strict government rules and scrutiny. Drawing parallels with highways built under PPP, Naidu said the model ensures faster development and better services.

Telugu Desam Party leaders accused YSRCP of spreading false information and adopting double standards. Party spokesperson Pattabhi Ram said YSRCP MPs had supported private participation in medical education at the national level, even recommending PPP models in Parliamentary committees, while protesting against the same in Andhra Pradesh.