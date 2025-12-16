Streets To Parliament: Jagan Reddy's Party, TDP Clash Over Medical College Privatisation In Andhra

The political face-off over the Chandrababu Naidu government's move to develop medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model has escalated into a full-blown political war between the ruling NDA and the YSR Congress party.

While the YSRCP launched protests across the state and collected 1 crore signatures against the PPP move, TDP MP raised strong counterarguments in Parliament on Monday.

Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to submit the signatures to the Governor on December 18. In New Delhi, YSRCP MPs staged a protest at Makar Dwar, holding placards against the state government's decision. The protest was led by Parliamentary Party leader YV Subba Reddy along with MPs Mithun Reddy, Gurumurthy, Avinash Reddy, Tanuja Rani and Ayodhya Rami Reddy.

Addressing the media, Subba Reddy said privatisation would affect public healthcare and make medical education unaffordable for common families. He also said the party had met the Union Finance Minister to convey its objections.

Meanwhile, the issue sparked heated debate in the Lok Sabha. TDP MP Kesineni Sivanath accused the YSRCP of misleading students and parents. He said the party had failed to establish medical colleges during its tenure and now has no right to oppose development.

In Amaravati, TDP spokesperson Nilyapalem Vijay Kumar defended the PPP model, stating that it is backed by national policy and expert recommendations.

He referred to a recent Parliamentary Standing Committee report that highlighted a shortage of doctors in the country and said expanding medical education through PPP was the only practical solution to meet future demand.

While the TDP-led government is firm to go ahead with the PPP plan, YSRCP leaders said the agitation would continue until the government withdraws its decision on medical colleges.