TDP Leader Warns IPS Officer, Sparks 'Red Book Governance' Debate In Andhra

A video showing Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader JC Prabhakar Reddy openly criticising and warning a senior police officer has triggered widespread debate over political conduct and the state of law and order in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred during the Police Commemoration Day event in Tadipatri on Tuesday, where JC Prabhakar Reddy, the municipal chairman of Tadipatri, publicly made several harsh remarks against the local Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rohit Kumar Choudhary.

Mentioning his Uttar Pradesh nativity and questioning the IPS officer's qualifications, the TDP veteran leader accused him of failing in his duties, and even said that he, too, possesses a licensed revolver.

''You think you're special because you're a policeman? You have a revolver - well, we have licensed revolvers too. And what are licences for? To kill, if necessary! Learn some manners and give respect. To be a leader, one must know when to step back. Times are changing," said Reddy.

On #PoliceCommemorationDay, Rayalaseema strongman & #TDP veteran J.C. Prabhakar Reddy ignited a row, publicly attacks Tadipatri ASP Rohith Kumar Choudhary as “educated but lacking intelligence” and warning, “You may have a licensed revolver, for me a licence means to kill.”… pic.twitter.com/LYYtnfeuja — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 21, 2025

The comments have drawn sharp reactions from YSRCP, which called it the true face of red book governance in Andhra Pradesh under the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government.

''Andhra Pradesh today is witnessing red book governance, where TDP leaders behave as if they are above the law, while ordinary citizens face restrictions and threats. If an IPS officer can be publicly insulted and threatened, it raises a serious question: who will protect common people in this state? This is not the democracy people voted for. This is a government run by threats, fear and political vendetta," said YSRCP Leader Karthik Yellapragada.

ASP Rohit Kumar Choudhary, a 2022-batch IPS officer, was posted to Tadipatri earlier this year. No official statement has been issued on the exchange, but sources indicate that higher authorities have taken note of the incident.