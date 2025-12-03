"Incorrect": Jagan Reddy's Party Refutes Charges On His Air Travel

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has responded to the report of Rs 222 crore spent on air travel during the tenure of the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan and called the claims "incorrect" and "politically motivated."

Hitting back at the TDP-led NDA government in the state, YSRCP said that recent comments by TDP leaders, including minister Nara Lokesh, misrepresented official records and were aimed at creating a misleading narrative.

"The government buildings in Visakhapatnam referenced by the TDP are officially owned by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department. According to the YSRCP, the usage of these structures was earlier examined by a committee constituted during the previous TDP administration, and no ownership or personal use by the former Chief Minister was ever established," the YSRCP said.

The party also countered the TDP and demanded the release of a full record of air travel expenses incurred during former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's tenure.

"Such a disclosure would offer the public greater transparency and allow for a factual comparison between administrations," it said.

It mentioned the "frequent chartered and helicopter travel" by senior TDP and Jana Sena Party leaders over the past year and a half and called for clarity on whether the expenses were borne personally or supported by political associates or companies.

According to the YSRCP, the opposition's focus on air travel expenditures is an attempt to shift public attention away from governance-related criticism directed at the current administration.