Indian Entrepreneur Shares Mother's Texts From Dubai Amid Missile Strikes: "It's Scary Now"

Prakash Dadlani, an Indian entrepreneur, shared screenshots of his family WhatsApp group chat, showcasing his mother's fear and anxiety as drone attacks hit Dubai amid the escalating situation in West Asia. The messages, sent by his mother, read "It's scary now. No ends". The missile strikes reportedly targeted key locations in Dubai, including the Burj Al Arab hotel and Dubai Airport. The attacks caused fires at the Burj Al Arab hotel and Jebel Ali Port.

"Dubai is one of the safest cities in the World," the post, which was shared with a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat, read. Expressing shock and concern, the Hong Kong-based entrepreneur said, "Never imagined my family chat would look like this one day."

See the post here:

Dubai is one of the safest cities in the World.



Never imagined my family chat would look like this one day. pic.twitter.com/GlWTniMgsr — Prakash Dadlani (@prakdadlani) February 28, 2026

Iran had earlier said it would target US bases in the region, but it has hit a range of other targets across Gulf cities. In response to US and Israeli strikes, the Islamic Republic launched retaliatory strikes on the neighbouring Gulf. On the second day, loud blasts were heard in Dubai and the Qatari capital Doha. Oman was also hit for the first time.

According to a Dubai media office statement, two people were injured in Dubai after shrapnel from drones fell on two houses when they were intercepted.

Social Media Reaction

The post was viewed by over 42,000 users on the social media platform. In the comment section, users said pray for the everyone's safety. "I hope they are far away from all that horrid bombing." one user wrote.

"One of my friend also there. She said some problems are happening here and there, and we are fine. To be honest, I am worried. My only best friend," another user wrote.

"That's the whole point of attack to pressure US as its considered safe heaven for Rich. People are feeling UNSAFE in dubai. And people are paying the price of geopolitical tensions," a third user stated.