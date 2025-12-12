9 Dead As Bus Veers Off Road, Plunges Into Ravine In Andhra Pradesh

Nine people died and dozens were injured after a bus lost control and plunged into a ravine on a hilly stretch in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri district this morning.

The incident took place around 5:30 am near the Tulasipakalu village.

According to the district collector, the bus was carrying 35 passengers, two drivers, and a cleaner.

"Nine people have died. Seven have been shifted to the CHC Chintur, which is 15 km from the spot. A rescue operation is going on. After stabilisation, we will move the injured to Bhadrachalam," the collector said.

The vehicle reportedly veered off the road while navigating a sharp curve in the forested ghats, causing it to fall down a steep slope. Local police and rescue teams rushed to the site to assist passengers and clear the wreckage.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and spoke to officials about the relief provided to the injured. He also ordered senior officials to rush to the accident site immediately and take up rescue operations, and instructed all departments to work in coordination and ensure the best medical care for the victims.