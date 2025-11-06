Video: 2 Killed As Speeding Bike Crashes Into Truck At Andhra Intersection

Two young men lost their lives in a horrific road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla early this morning.

The incident took place at the Clock Tower junction in the Bapatla district headquarters, where a speeding two-wheeler collided with a truck. The collision was a side impact, with the bike crashing into one side of the truck.

A CCTV video recorded around 2:30 am shows the bike approaching at high speed before colliding with the lorry. The impact was so severe that the bike was badly damaged, and both riders were thrown onto the road. Nearby passersby rushed to check on the victims lying on the ground.

Both young men, who were not wearing helmets travelling on the bike, died on the spot due to the impact.