Man Hacked To Death Outside Police Station By 2 In Andhra Pradesh

A man from Andhra Pradesh was hacked to death just outside a police station gate by two men on Monday. The incident occurred around 03:15 am near the Tanakallu police station.

The man has been identified as Eswarappa, a resident of Merugu Vandla Palle.

Eswarappa was brutally hacked to death with a sickle by Hari and Chinnappa, natives of Rangepalli, allegedly over a personal dispute, said officials.

According to police, Hari's wife, a resident of Rangepalli, had been missing for the past four days, prompting the registration of a missing person's complaint at the Tanakallu police station. During the probe, it emerged that Eswarappa had allegedly taken her with him.

Police later traced Eswarappa and the woman to Nellore district and brought them back to the Tanakallu police station in the middle of the night. As Eswarappa was being brought near the police station gate, Hari and his relative Chinnappa, who were allegedly hiding in the area, attacked him and hacked him to death.

Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar said police have arrested three people in connection with the case and are probing the matter intensively.

He further revealed that the station Sub-Inspector was not at the station at the time of the incident and a departmental inquiry is being initiated to address the lapses and negligence if any.

Meanwhile, the body of Eswarappa has been sent for post-mortem, and a case of murder has been registered against the accused.