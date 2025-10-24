At Least 10 Dead As Private Bus Catches Fire After Hitting Bus In Andhra

At least 10 people have died after a volvo bus caught fire and turned into ashes after it hit a two-wheeler in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool in the early hours of Friday. The bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru had 40 people on board. The bus accident occurred near Ullindakonda in Kurnool district.

The bus began its journey from Hyderabad around midnight and when it reached near Kurnool on National Highway 44 (NH-44), at around 3:30am, it met with an accident with a two-wheeler. The two-wheeler got stuck under the belly of the bus causing a spark, the police suspects.

Initial reports suggest that the fire engulfed the bus within minutes.

"At around 3, a volvo bus of Kaveri travels was going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. It hit a two-wheeler and it got stuck under the bus. That probably caused a spark and led to fire," said Vikrant Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kurnool while speaking to NDTV. "The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is here and ascertaining the exact cause of the fire. Since it was an AC bus, passengers had to break open the windows. Whoever could break open the glass are safe."

According to the passenger list, there were 40 people on board along with two drivers.

"15 people have been rescued and admitted to the hospital. The fire is under control," said Patil.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended condolences to the families of the victims and assured government support.

"I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families," Naidu wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic bus accident in which several passengers were burnt alive. In a statement, Reddy said the incident was extremely distressing and has deeply shaken him. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

Reddy urged the government to extend financial assistance and support to the families of the victims and ensure the best possible medical care for the injured passengers undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Lokesh Nara, General Secretary, Telugu Desam Party also extended "deepest sympathies" to the families who have lost loved ones. He wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.