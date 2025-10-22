British Airways Passenger Handcuffed After Threatening Fellow Flyers, Banned From Leaving UK

A 51-year-old man had to be handcuffed to his seat on a British Airways flight from Los Angeles to London Heathrow after verbally abusing cabin staff and nearby passengers. According to Metro, Simon Jones, was described as 'agitated' during the 10-hour flight on May 23, with his disruptive behaviour starting during pre-flight checks, where he clapped and spoke loudly.

Ashleigh Ettienne, prosecuting, told Uxbridge Magistrates' Court: "He was approached and spoken to about his behaviour by cabin crew, however he started to shout saying "can I have a f****** glass', ‘give me a glass for my f****** drink".

During the flight, Jones repeatedly got up to use the toilet and later started shouting and swearing at the passenger beside him. When a passenger asked him to refrain from swearing, Jones threatened him, saying he would "put that into your f***g face" if he touched him again, after his pillow brushed against the passenger as he stood up to use the toilet.

Jones then sat on the emergency door, despite being told not to, and argued with a crew member. He then began shouting at passengers, prompting the captain to give permission to restrain him. Jones was subsequently handcuffed to his seat, GB News reported.

Ms Ettienne added: "The captain ordered that Mr Jones is not to be given any more alcohol. Mr Jones had become irate, gritting his teeth... pacing up and down the cabin."

The crew had to check on Jones every 15 minutes until the flight landed, "siginificantly impacting" their duties, including serving other passengers. Jones' defence, Gurbinder Tamana, stated that he suffers from bipolar disorder and has not committed any further offences. She also mentioned that Jones had consumed one alcoholic drink.

"During that time in his life he was having a difficult time… he states he wasn't taking his medication as he should have. He has new medication that has been prescribed now. He's working now as well and that's in a bar. This is really completely out of character for him," Tamana said.

Judge Kathryn Verghis sentenced Jones to a 12-month community order, including 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was banned from international travel for six months and ordered to pay 400 pounds in costs, a 114 pounds surcharge, and 150 pounds compensation to the affected passenger.

The judge noted that Jones' behaviour was sustained and unacceptable, impacting the flight crew and passengers.